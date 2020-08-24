KTR meets Union Minister on central funds

Highlights need to expedite Warangal airport work

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Monday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and requested for release of funds under key central schemes amounting to ₹2,537.81 crore.

Mr.Rao, who also holds the Industries portfolio, requested the Union Minister to also expedite the Warangal airport work under the UDAAN scheme. He wanted the survey process of all the proposed airports in the State to be expedited.

With regard to the central funds, a release from Mr.Rao’s office said the discussion was on release of funds under PMAY (Urban) of ₹1184.8 crore, release of pending grants under Swachh Bharath Mission (SBM - Urban) of ₹217.49 crore, AMRUT project fund of ₹351.77 crore as well as releases under 15th Finance Commission for GHMC (million plus city) and also non million plus city of ₹783.75 crore.

Mr.Rao explained to Mr.Puri the various projects to provide basic amenities such as public toilets, dump yard and sewage treatment plant in urban bodies of the State government that are nearing completion. Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B.Vinod Kumar and Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan Gaurav Uppal were present during the meeting in Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi, the release added .