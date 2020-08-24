KTR meets Union Minister on central funds

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T.Rama Rao on Monday called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri and requested for release of funds under key central schemes amounting to ₹2,537.81 crore.
Mr.Rao, who also holds the Industries portfolio, requested the Union Minister to also expedite the Warangal airport work under the UDAAN scheme. He wanted the survey process of all the proposed airports in the State to be expedited.
With regard to the central funds, a release from Mr.Rao’s office said the discussion was on release of funds under PMAY (Urban) of ₹1184.8 crore, release of pending grants under Swachh Bharath Mission (SBM - Urban) of ₹217.49 crore, AMRUT project fund of ₹351.77 crore as well as releases under 15th Finance Commission for GHMC (million plus city) and also non million plus city of ₹783.75 crore.
Mr.Rao explained to Mr.Puri the various projects to provide basic amenities such as public toilets, dump yard and sewage treatment plant in urban bodies of the State government that are nearing completion. Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B.Vinod Kumar and Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan Gaurav Uppal were present during the meeting in Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi, the release added .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath