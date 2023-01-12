KTR meets industry leaders in Mumbai

January 12, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday met Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Hindustan Unilever Chairman and MD Sanjeev Mehta and JSW Group Chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal in Mumbai and showcased Telangana and the advantages of investing in the State.

“Had a good meeting with Chairman of Tata Group Sri N. Chandrasekharan ji. Thanked him for his group’s continued support and also discussed potential investment opportunities,” the Minister tweeted.

In a release, Mr. Rama Rao’s office said the Minister highlighted the strides made by the State on the industrial front and how Telangana had the best policies. He explained the opportunities for expansion of Tata Group’s activities in the State and urged Mr. Chandrasekaran to examine possibilities of expanding TCS to Warangal. He urged the Tata group to consider setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre for aircraft in Hyderabad, given its strength in the aviation sector.

Mr. Chandrasekaran expressed satisfaction with the way the group’s operations have shaped up in the State. Telangana would definitely have a major role in expansion of Tata’s operations, he told Mr. Rao, the Minister’s office said.

During his meeting with Mr. Jindal, Mr. Rao underlined the advantages of the State offered to investors and how JSW, with its presence in steel and cement, should consider exploring opportunities. The group could consider setting up a steel plant factory in Baiyaram, keeping in mind the iron ore reserves that can be accessed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Mr. Rao assured that the Telangana government would provide all assistance if JSW came forward to set up a steel plant in Baiyaram. He also asked Mr. Jindal to look into investment opportunities in other sectors such as education and sports.

Sajjan Jindal hailed Telangana government policies and the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In his meeting with Mr. Mehta, the Minister discussed various potential investment opportunities for HUL in the FMCG sector in Telangana. The State was on course of a rapid development, an indicator of which were many economic indices and “this is the right opportunity to choose Telangana as an investment destination in view of the increase in the purchasing power of the people,” Mr. Rao said, calling upon the HUL to invest in production of cooking oils.

RPG Group MD Anant Goenka also met Mr. Rao and discussed investments and progress of the State, the Minister’s office said.