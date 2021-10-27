KTR leaves for Paris

HYDERABAD

A delegation from Telangana led by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and comprising senior officials left for Paris on Wednesday to participate in various officials programmes there from October 28.

Mr. Rao will deliver keynote address at the ‘Ambition India 2021’ business forum that will be held on October 29 at the French Senate in Paris. He will also hold meetings with CEOs and investors in France, a release from the Minister’s office said. IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials from the two departments are a part of the delegation.

