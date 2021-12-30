KTR lays stone for retaining wall on Hussainsagar surplus nala

HYDERABAD

30 December 2021 19:40 IST

Complete coverage by the wall would help find permanent solution for the flooding issue, says Minister

The much awaited works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) to prevent flooding of the city during monsoons, have been officially launched on Thursday, when Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T.Rama Rao laid foundation stone for construction of retaining wall on the Hussainsagar surplus drain.

Construction of retaining wall on both sides of the drain from Hussainsagar up to Musi River is estimated to cost ₹68.4 crore. It is one of the major works proposed under the ₹858 crore project.

Addressing a meeting organised on this occasion, Mr.Rama Rao said residents of Nallakunta, Amberpet, Ashoknagar, and Musheerabad had to face severe flooding issues due to the overflowing nala during untimely heavy rains during October, 2020. He blamed the previous regimes for the issue, and said retaining wall exists only for three kilometres on the stretch. Complete coverage by the wall would help find permanent solution for the flooding issue, he said, and credited the local legislators Muta Gopal and Kaleru Venkatesh for their suggestions.

Construction has been divided into two packages along a length of nine kilometres, starting at Marriott Hotel and covering Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Chikkadpally, Baghlingampally and Golnaka.

In the first package, three works will be taken up with a cost of ₹33.15 crore, covering the stretch between Kavadiguda bridge and Himayatnagar bridge, via Gandhi Nagar bridge, and Ashoknagar bridge. In the second package costing ₹35.25 crore, five more bits will be covered, between Himayatnagar bridge and confluence with Musi river, covering Chikkadpally bridge, Baghlingampally bridge, Nallakunta bridge and Golnaka bridge.

Construction of the wall would be completed before the onset of monsoons next year, the minister promised. Property acquisition has been restricted to 20 properties only instead of the required 400 properties keeping in view the socio-economic profile of the residents, he said.

Under SNDP, a total 52 works are being taken up, 30 within GHMC with an estimated cost of ₹633 crore and 22 in the peripheral municipalities at an estimated cost of over ₹225 crore.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, legislators Muta Gopal and Kaleru Venkatesh, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and others participated in the programme.