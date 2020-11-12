KTR launches transfer station, compactor vehicles

The modern garbage vehicles flagged off by Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 22:44 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has said that a total of 90 mini garbage transfer stations are being set up across the 150 wards of the GHMC in order to improve waste collection, besides reducing the present 17 large transfer stations to 10.

This is to provide better living conditions and healthy environment for the citizens, Mr.Rama Rao said, after inaugurating the collection and transfer station at Sanjeevaiah Park here on Thursday.

Earlier, he flagged off a total of 55 modern and smart garbage compactor vehicles at the HMDA grounds near the Necklace Road junction.

He affirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to providing better facilities through setting up advanced garbage collection, transport and treatment system. As part of the initiative, 44 lakh waste bins were distributed to residents, and 2000 Swachh autos have been introduced. The garbage collection efficiency had increased to 6,000 tonnes from 3,500 tonnes, and within a month, 2,700 new automated compact autos would replace the present Swachh autos, he said. This will reduce human interface in shifting of garbage.

Basti Dawakhanas

In a statement, the GHMC said Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan inaugurated Basti Dawakhanas in Marathi Basti of Jiyaguda, Saber Nagar in Asifnagar, Siddiqui Nagar in Talab Chanchalam, Kummarwadi in Shalibanda, and Sultanshahi in Moghalpura. Simultaneously, a total of 24 Basti Dawakhanas have been inaugurated in the city.