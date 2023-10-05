KTR launches tirade against both Congress and BJP

October 05, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - NIRMAL/KAMAREDDY

Continuing his tirade against both the Congress and the BJP, Municipal Administration Minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has alleged that both the national parties cheated people of Telangana for years.

Both the national parties are unable to digest the fact that Telangana witnessed remarkable transformation in the last nine years following the implementation of a plethora of pioneering pro-farmer initiatives by the BRS government, he said while addressing separate public meetings in the district headquarters town of Nirmal and Banswada town of Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

The Minister inaugurated Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Lift Irrigation Scheme, constructed under Package 27 of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), at an estimated cost of ₹714 crore at Gundampally in Nirmal district’s Dilawarpur mandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, he laid the foundation stone for the Pre Unique India Private Limited’s oil palm factory to be set up at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore at Pakpatla village in Soan mandal in Nirmal district.

Addressing a public meeting in Banswada on Wednesday, Mr. Rama Rao slammed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy terming him as an ‘RSS’ leader sitting in Gandhi Bhavan.

He alleged that the BJP was bringing money from a billionaire and the Congress was sourcing money from Karnataka to win over the BRS in Telangana. “The BJP and Congress work together and the best example could be the Nizamabad MP election where they coordinated well and shared votes,” he said.

Despite ruling for around 55 years for 11 terms, the Congress had deprived people of proper drinking water and irrigation facilities. People reeled under prolong power cuts during the successive Congress regimes in the past, he alleged, accusing the Congress of making false promises for electoral gains.

Telangana had emerged as role model for the country in development and welfare spheres under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he asserted.

Reiterating his charge that the BJP-led Central government was diverting tax revenue from Telangana to the BJP-ruled States like Uttar Pradesh, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of meting out a raw deal to Telangana and neglecting the State in the last nine years.

“We are not Delhi or Gujarat slaves. We are Telangana people’s ‘A’ team,” he said. He added: “If the BRS wants to make a decision, our party members will make it. We do not need your (referring to Mr Modi) NOC,” Mr Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT