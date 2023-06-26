HamberMenu
KTR launches skywalk at Uppal in Hyderabad

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister also inaugurated a multipurpose convention centre at the mini shilparamam near Uppal Bagayat layout on the same day

June 26, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The skywalk at the Uppal junction which was inaugurated by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao on June 26, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

The skywalk at the Uppal junction which was inaugurated by Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao on June 26, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

The much-awaited skywalk at the Uppal junction has been opened to the public on Monday (June 26) by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. The skywalk will give much-needed relief to pedestrians at one of the busiest junctions in the city.

The Minister also inaugurated a multipurpose convention centre at the mini shilparamam near Uppal Bagayat layout on the same day.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up the skywalk, which is the first such facility in the city and the State, with an estimated cost of ₹25 crore.

It connects six locations around the junction besides connecting with the Metro Rail station at the concourse level on both sides. The pedestrian facility, 660 metres long, is equipped with staircases and elevators at all the six hop stations.

Mr. Rama Rao addressed a public meeting after the launch and spoke about the achievements of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in various sectors for the past nine years, and about the share of Uppal constituency in the development. He attributed the snail’s pace of the Ramantapur-Uppal elevated corridor to the laxity of the Central government.

