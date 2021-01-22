KTR launches mini hub for diagnostics

Similar facilities to come up in district headquarters soon

Information Technology and Municpal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the Mini Hub — a health diagnostics initiative of the Telangana government — in Borabanda.

Patients who arrive at primary health centres will be referred to the Mini Hub for conducting diagnostics, depending on requirement. As many as eight such mini hubs for diagnostics were launched on Friday.

After inaugurating the Mini Hub, Mr. Rama Rao spoke to the media and said that the initiative was launched to in order to make healthcare accessible to all, and that no person should be left out of its ambit. He also said the initiative will operate using hub-and-spoke model, and with Narayanguda Institute of Preventive Medicine as hub.

At the Mini Hubs, those residing within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits can avail services free of charge. These services include X-ray, MRI, CT scans, ECG, and radiology, among others. While eight were launched on Friday, plans are afoot to increase the number to 15 in the near future in the city. The same model will be replicated soon in other district headquarters in the State.

Other ministers, including Minister for Health Etala Rajender and Minister for Home Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, inaugurated mini hubs in different parts of the city.

In a seperate development, the Minister expressed his gratitude to Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu for endorsing his request for vaccine testing facility in Hyderabad. “My gratitude to Hon’ble @VPSecretariat Sri Venkaiah Naidu Garu for endorsing & speaking to @drharshvardhan Ji on my request to set up a vaccine testing & certification lab at Genome valley, Hyd Hope this can be expedited as Hyderabad is now the vaccine capital of the world,” he tweeted.