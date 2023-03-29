KTR launches lake adoption by real-estate developers

March 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao launched the ‘Lakes Development Programme’ on Tuesday, through which the government seeks to hand over the city lakes to real estate developers and builders for their rejuvenation and beautification.

Already, several lakes have been adopted by private companies for development under corporate social responsibility initiatives. The latest addition under the programme will be 51 lakes in the city, of which 26 are under the purview of GHMC and the remaining under HMDA.

Copies of MoUs signed with the real estate companies were handed over to company representatives by the Minister on Tuesday, after launch of the programme at Khajaguda Lake.

Speaking at the event, Mr.Rama Rao said that peripheries of the lakes will be beautified by developing walking tracks, landscaping, open gyms, seating arrangements, toilets, lights for evening walkers, play area for children, gazebos, amphitheatres and other facilities.

Urging the companies to carry out the development process to world-class standards, the Minister said with the programme, there will be more head-turners on the lines of Durgam Cheruvu.

Mr.Rama Rao said transferable development rights (TDRs) are being issued for private lands in lakes. So far, TDRs have been issued for 115 acres of private lands in 13 lakes, worth 200% of the market value.

Full Tank Level and buffer zones of all the lakes have been demarcated, and every five years, the boundaries are revisited through satellite maps to prevent encroachments, he said.

Denying allegations that lakes are being given away to builders, he said their role ends with development and beautification. In case of complaints, one may contact Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar or GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar.

He called upon the real-estate developers to come forward to adopt all 185 lakes within GHMC limits.

Speaking of the rapid growth in Hyderabad during the past eight years in several sectors, Mr.Rama Rao attributed it to infrastructural development.

In future, Hyderabad will have at least 250 kms of Metro Rail line in and around the city and a complete fleet of electric buses. Stating that no other city in India has the future and potential that Hyderabad has, the Minister revealed plans for the expansion of medical devices park, another world-class film city, a sports city of international standards, and an academic city.