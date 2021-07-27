KTR launches Investor’s Guide to Telangana – 2021

Industries and Commerce Minister, K.T. Rama Rao released the ‘Pink Book – An Investor’s Guide to Telangana’ that gives an overall view of the opportunities Telangana offers to investors and also sheds light on the amenities and infrastructure in the State.

The Pink Book also lists out the activities undertaken by important departments. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said that Telangana has always aimed to feature amongst the best States in India in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and the book is a comprehensive document that lists out sectoral policies of the State and also lists out important governmental contact details.

“I’m sure it will help the investors take an informed decision on their future investment plans and also enhance Ease of Doing Business in State.” Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud, Principal Secretary ITE&C Jayesh Ranjan, Director, Electronics, Sujai Karampuri were among the present. The book can be accessed online at: ‘https://it.telangana.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Pink-Book.pdf’