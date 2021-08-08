KTR gives gift of mobility to the differently-abled

Hyderabad

08 August 2021 20:39 IST

Hands over custom-made vehicles as part of his ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative

Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao distributed custom-made vehicles to the differently-abled as part of ‘Gift A Smile’, a novel initiative that he had started on his last birthday (July 24).

The vehicles were handed over to several beneficiaries at a programme held in the city on Sunday by the Minister, who later had lunch with the beneficiaries. More vehicles under this initiative will be given to the identified beneficiaries soon both in Hyderabad and other parts of the State.

On his birthday this year, Mr Rama Rao had announced that he would distribute 100 custom-made vehicles to physically-challenged persons and had urged his supporters to do the same if they wished to celebrate his birthday. Several people’s representatives including MLAs and MPs as well as TRS leaders came forward to donate vehicles to the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said that this year, more than 1,000 vehicles would be donated under the Gift A Smile initiative with many elected representatives coming forward to donate them following his clarion call. The Minister stated that the vehicles not just make the lives of the differently-abled comfortable, but also provide them a livelihood. Some vehicles donated by his admirers were also distributed to the needy on Sunday.

The Minister also recalled his last birthday when he donated six ambulances in Sircilla constituency under the initiative, and how many other public representatives had come forward to donate ambulances. Overall, more than 100 ambulances were donated under this noble initiative last year.