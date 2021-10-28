KTR invites missile firm to explore opportunities in Telangana

HYDERABAD

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is in France with a delegation of officials, met CEOs and industry leaders in Paris on Thursday, including the senior leadership of missiles and missile systems maker MBDA.

During the meeting with MBDA’s top management team, comprising directors Boris Solomiac, Pol Neil Le Livec and senior vice-president Asia and India Jean-Marc Peyraud, the Minister urged the firm to explore collaboration opportunities for manufacturing in Telangana, Mr. Rao’s office said in a release.

In other engagements, Mr. Rao met Aerocampus Aquitaine sales director Xavier Audion. Air Attaché at the Indian Embassy in France Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad was present during the meeting.

Also, Mr. Rao met Cosmetic Valley’s deputy CEO-in-charge International Strategy Franckie Béchereau and discussed opportunities to manufacture cosmetics in Telangana. Cosmetic Valley is a cluster of about 800 companies, creating approximately 70,000 jobs and Euro 11 billion in revenue; has seven universities, 136 colleges, 200 research laboratories for 8,600 researchers, and 100 research projects, the release said.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of India Jawed Ashraf, the Minister gave an overview of the various initiatives of the Telangana government to attract investments. He also highlighted the priority sectors into which the State is soliciting investments from French companies. Industries and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Aerospace and Defence director Praveen and digital media director Dileep Konatham were present during the meetings.