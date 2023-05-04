KTR invited to WEF annual meeting in China

May 04, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The World Economic Forum has invited Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao to the 14th WEF annual meeting of the new champions to be held June 27-29 in Tianjin, China.

“Participants will be keen to hear your insights on promoting growth in Telangana led by entrepreneurship, innovation and digital transformation,” WEF President Borge Brende said in the invite to the Minister.

Driven by Mr. Rao’s vision, Telangana had become a beacon of innovation and a pioneer in embracing emerging technologies. The State is leading India’s start-up and innovation system through future-oriented policies and enablers such as the T-Hub, he said.

More than 1,500 global leaders from business, government, civil society, international organisations and academia were expected at the meeting, being organised with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China. Coming at a pivotal time for the global economic recovery, the deliberations would focus on key transformations such as accelerating the energy transition, making progress on climate and sustainability, deploying innovation across economies and industries, and post-pandemic consumer behaviour, Mr. Rao’s office said in a release on the WEF invite to the Minister.