KTR invited to WEF annual meeting at Davos

Hyderabad

19 September 2021 20:02 IST

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been extended an invitation to attend the Annual Meeting 2022 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held at Davos from January 17 to 21, 2022.

WEF president Borge Brende, in the invitation, said that as India emerges from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, its ability to quickly adapt to innovation and emerging technologies will be vital for a sustainable economic recovery. “Your insights on harnessing emerging technologies for common good will be key to the discussions at the annual meeting,” he said.

KTR said that the invitation was a recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of Information Technology, industry and innovation. He would use the platform to showcase Telangana’s friendly industrial policies and opportunities for global companies to invest in the State.

Advertising

Advertising