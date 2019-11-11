KTR invited to leadership meet in Melbourne

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to the fourth Australia India Leadership Dialogue (AILD) to be hosted by the Australia India Institute (AII) on December 8 and 9 in Melbourne.

It is AII’s annual flagship event and the pre-eminent forum for government and non-government exchanges between influencers and decision-makers in both nations. Launched in 2015, it is held in each country in alternate years and covers a range of themes of fundamental importance to India and Australia. Topics canvassed include governance, geopolitics, water security, trade, economics and business, education and health, a statement said.

“We look forward to your involvement in what we expect will be a very interesting, constructive and stimulating step forward in the further development of Australia-India relations,” said Ross Fitzgerald, co-Chair, AILD, in his letter to Mr. Rama Rao.