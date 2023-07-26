ADVERTISEMENT

KTR invited to ISB Mohali campus

July 26, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian School of Business (ISB) has invited IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate and address the 8th batch of the Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) at its Mohali campus on August 11.

“Your words of wisdom and advice go a long way... the participants [of the programme] will greatly benefit from interacting with you, from your vast experience and listening to your perspectives,” the invitation from ISB Dean Madan Pillutla said.

AMPPP is for mid-career professionals, in public and private sectors. It is designed by ISB’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy in consultation with The Fletcher School at Tufts University and approved by the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training. The current class has 50 participants from IAS, IPS, IRS, IIS, Indian Railways, political leaders and senior professionals from the private sector, the Minister’s office said in a release on the invitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US