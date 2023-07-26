KTR invited to ISB Mohali campus

July 26, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian School of Business (ISB) has invited IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to inaugurate and address the 8th batch of the Advanced Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) at its Mohali campus on August 11.

“Your words of wisdom and advice go a long way... the participants [of the programme] will greatly benefit from interacting with you, from your vast experience and listening to your perspectives,” the invitation from ISB Dean Madan Pillutla said.

AMPPP is for mid-career professionals, in public and private sectors. It is designed by ISB’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy in consultation with The Fletcher School at Tufts University and approved by the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training. The current class has 50 participants from IAS, IPS, IRS, IIS, Indian Railways, political leaders and senior professionals from the private sector, the Minister’s office said in a release on the invitation.

