KTR invited to India Conference at Harvard University, Boston campus, in February 2024

October 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao

Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to speak at a fireside chat in the 21st edition of the India Conference at Harvard University, Boston campus, on February 18, 2024.

‘India rising: business, economy and culture’ is theme of the conference, which is one of the largest student-run events in the U.S.. It attracts over 1,000 members of the Indian diaspora, including students, academics, business leaders and policy experts.

According to the Minister’s office, the invitation read, “Your influential leadership and instrumental role in fostering Telangana’s recent growth, effectively positioning Telangana as an appealing destination for investments, serves as a great source of inspiration for us.”

Mr. Rao expressed happiness over receiving the invitation from Harvard University and said the conference would be a great platform to showcase Telangana’s progressive policies as well as also highlight opportunities the State offered in various sectors.

