ADVERTISEMENT

KTR invited to Ideas for India conference in UK

April 05, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to speak at the “Ideas for India” conference to be held in London in May.

This is the second edition of the conference and will be conducted on May 11-12. The event is part of the inaugural India Week to be held across United Kingdom. Over 800 people are expected to attend, including business, media and political leaders, the Minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to his office, global advisory firm EPG said that Mr. Rao’s presence would add significant value to the dialogue and the audience and it was particularly keen to showcase the economic strides made by the Telangana government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The economic and strategy consulting firm has also extended an invitation to the Minister to attend the dinner at the House of Commons, hosted by MP (Labour) Seema Malhotra and the black-tie celebration dinner with a UK Cabinet Minister as keynote speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US