KTR invited to Asia Leaders Series meet in Zurich

One hundred business leaders of Asia and Europe to attend the meeting

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has been invited to the Asia Leaders Series meeting, which will be held in Zurich on October 4.

“Our goal is to inspire a meaningful and thought-provoking discussion among respected, influential figures such as yourself. For this reason, access to the meeting is reserved for board members of companies with revenues of at least $1 billion,” Asia Leaders Series founder Callam Fletcher said in the invitation to the Minister.

A neutral forum to facilitate open dialogue among the most influential leaders in Asia and Europe, the Asia Leaders Series advocates diversity, supports collaboration, besides fostering trusted relationships. One hundred prominent business leaders of Europe and Asia will be there at the meet and discuss growing geopolitical uncertainty affecting large companies operating in Europe-Asia corridor.

Mr. Rao expressed happiness over the invitation and said it would be a great platform for global leaders to come together and share thoughts and ideas on various topics, his office said in a release on Wednesday.