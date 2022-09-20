KTR invited to ‘2022 Digital Bridge Forum’ in Kazakhstan

Hyderabad

Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao has received an invite to be an honorary guest at the '2022 Digital Bridge Forum' being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, from September 28 to 29.

The Forum with ‘Central Asia as a platform’ as its theme will explore trends, challenges and progress in IT and innovations. There will be discussions on economic and technological cooperation across Central Asia and globally. The Forum focuses on the latest technical advancements and innovations, including those in Big Data, Cloud solutions as well as digital transformation of public services and investment in digital infrastructure, a release from the Minister’s office said.

Kazakhstan Minister for Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin extended the invitation on behalf of the government of Kazakhstan. The Forum is hosted by the Ministry.


