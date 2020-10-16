KTR inspects inundated areas for second day

Hyderabad

16 October 2020 00:31 IST

Measures to restore normalcy promised

Municipal Administration Minister, K.T. Rama Rao continued his visit to the flood-affected areas in the city for the second day on Thursday, interacting with residents in Nallakunta, Musheerabad, Amberpet and Tolichowki.

The Minister assured the residents that all the necessary measures would be taken immediately to bring normalcy in the area.

He also instructed the officials to submit proposals on setting up of pipelines and sewer systems to avoid flooding in future. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLAs Muta Gopal and Kaleru Venkatesh and senior officials were present.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, KTR, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, reviewed the relief activities taken up in rain-affected areas wherein senior officials from various departments were present. He instructed the Health and MAUD departments to take up sanitation and disinfection activities to prevent spread of water-borne, and vector-borne diseases.

The Minister also instructed the officials to alert people about precautions to be taken for the next few days.

He said the HMWSSB had increased testing of water samples and also started distribution of chlorine tablets. He instructed the officials to station 104 vehicles at various locations to cater to healthcare needs and also stock adequate medicines and disinfectants required. The Minister asked the officials to arrange 50,000 bedsheets for the needy.

Kishan visit

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Ramantapur Chinna Cheruvu and Pedda Cheruvu, and interacted with affected families.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Kishan Reddy stressed the need to strengthen storm water drain and sewerage systems pertaining to the two tanks.

Only a storm water drain laid from Ramantapur Pedda Cheruvu up to the Musi could provide permanent solution to the flooding problem in the area, he said.