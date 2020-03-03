Hyderabad

KTR inspects Durgam Cheruvu bridge works

Works for the cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu have reached the final stage. Engineers of L&T, the contracting agency, apprised Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao about the progress of the structure during a surprise inspection on Monday.

Interacting with officials and engineers, the Minister asked the agency to take up works pertaining to beautification, lighting, and pavements simultaneously, as also to expedite the road laying works up to Road No.45, Jubilee Hills.

Asking them to complete the work on time, he issued instructions for increasing manpower and machines if needed. Once the bridge is launched, it can reduce traffic congestion in IT Corridor to a great extent, he said during his hour-and-a-half-long tour of the area between Road No. 45 up to Inorbit Mall along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Legislator A.Gandhi, and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. He also inspected progress of the flyover on the Road No. 45, for which works have begun recently.

Mr. Rama Rao spoke to the TSTransco officials and asked them to expedite shifting of power lines for speedy completion of the flyover, and got a positive reply that the utilities will be shifted within two weeks.

