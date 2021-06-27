KTR inaugurates 2BHK complex

Urges beneficiaries to turn it into a model colony

Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao kick-started the release of 330 double-bedroom houses built at a cost of ₹28.5 crore in Ambedkar Nagar here by handing over the keys to a few beneficiaries on Saturday.

He participated in the inaugural programme along with Cabinet colleagues Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohammed Mahmood Ali. Mr.Rama Rao expressed happiness at the dignity housing complex with a view of Hussainsagar, and asked the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the surroundings.

Commercial space for 26 outlets has been provided along with residential quarters so that rent from the shops could be utilised for maintenance of the complex, he said, and advised for constituting a welfare committee to turn it into a model colony.

The complex built on 3.4 acres has seven towers built in stilt-plus-five floors pattern. Together with the component of infrastructure, each dwelling unit cost ₹8.5 lakh. CC roads, sewerage lines, drinking water sumps, 10 elevators and external electrification are part of the infrastructure provided, a note from GHMC informed.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar and Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty attended the inauguration.