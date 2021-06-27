Hyderabad

KTR inaugurates 2BHK complex

Minister K.T. Rama Rao handing over keys to a beneficiary of 2BHK scheme at Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao kick-started the release of 330 double-bedroom houses built at a cost of ₹28.5 crore in Ambedkar Nagar here by handing over the keys to a few beneficiaries on Saturday.

He participated in the inaugural programme along with Cabinet colleagues Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mohammed Mahmood Ali. Mr.Rama Rao expressed happiness at the dignity housing complex with a view of Hussainsagar, and asked the beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the surroundings.

Commercial space for 26 outlets has been provided along with residential quarters so that rent from the shops could be utilised for maintenance of the complex, he said, and advised for constituting a welfare committee to turn it into a model colony.

The complex built on 3.4 acres has seven towers built in stilt-plus-five floors pattern. Together with the component of infrastructure, each dwelling unit cost ₹8.5 lakh. CC roads, sewerage lines, drinking water sumps, 10 elevators and external electrification are part of the infrastructure provided, a note from GHMC informed.

MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar and Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty attended the inauguration.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2021 1:02:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ktr-inaugurates-2-bhk-complex/article34998709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY