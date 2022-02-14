KTR inaugurates 156 double bedroom houses

Terming the Telangana government’s double bedroom housing (2BHK) scheme as a landmark initiative for the benefit of poor, Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology K T Rama Rao lashed out at the critics of the TRS dispensation saying some disgruntled elements are bent upon criticising the hallmark pro-poor initiatives of the TRS government for the “sake of criticism.”

He said, “Nowhere in the country such a fully subsidised double bedroom housing scheme is being implemented and 2BHKs are being provided with all amenities to the eligible poor people free of cost.”

“Let them (critics) show such 2BHKs anywhere in the country,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 2BHK housing colony comprising 156 double bedroom housing units built with an expenditure of ₹9.82 crore in Mustabad mandal headquarters town in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after handing over the dwelling units to the beneficiaries, Mr Rao said the State government embarked on construction of 2.80 lakh double bedroom houses at a cost of ₹18,000 crore.

The poor people’s housing scheme is being implemented with a missionary zeal under the aegis of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide 2BHKs to all eligible poor people free of cost, he said.

Reiterating that Telangana has become role model for other States in implementing landmark welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kits for pregnant women, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak, he said the TRS government is striving to implement a plethora of pro-poor schemes with an aim to bring smiles on the faces of poor people.

Later, the Minister inaugurated Primary Health Centre building, renovated building of model anganwadi centre, additional classrooms at the local government school in Gudem village in the mandal.

He also laid foundation stones for a host of development works in various other parts of the district.