KTR in Tirumala

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao reached the temple town of Tirupati on Sunday evening to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Monday.

Mr. Rao was accompanied by wife, daughter and other family members, and was received at Tirupati Airport by Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, AP government whip Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy and officials of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Srikalahasti MLA Madhusudhan Reddy felicitated Mr. Rao at the airport.

Mr. Rao is likely to come back to Hyderabad by Monday afternoon.