KTR in Tirumala

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao reached the temple town of Tirupati on Sunday evening to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Monday.
Mr. Rao was accompanied by wife, daughter and other family members, and was received at Tirupati Airport by Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, AP government whip Chevireddy Bhasker Reddy and officials of the Andhra Pradesh government.
Srikalahasti MLA Madhusudhan Reddy felicitated Mr. Rao at the airport.
Mr. Rao is likely to come back to Hyderabad by Monday afternoon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.