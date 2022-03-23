KTR hardsells Telangana to investors in U.S.

Minister urges ITServe Alliance member firms to become partners in State’s progress

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is in the U.S. leading an official delegation, has urged members of the ITServe Alliance companies to explore investment opportunities in tier-II cities in Telangana.

The Minister, who addressed a group of over 250 people in San Jose, said this, assuring all help to prospective investors. A release from his office said Mr. Rao highlighted the measures the State government, under Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, has taken to overcome power and water shortage.

“We have brought in the Growth in Dispersion policy (GRID) and also promoting IT in tier-II cities to reduce the burden on Hyderabad city,” Mr. Rama Rao said. Towards promoting IT in tier-II cities, the State government has created plug and play infrastructure. IT Towers are also being set up in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar.

ITServe Alliance comprises more than 1,400 member companies in the IT staffing and services sector. The total revenue of the member companies is $10 billion and they provide employment to one lakh skilled IT specialists, Mr.Rao’s office said.

Other engagements of the Minister, included an Indian American Diaspora Meet and Greet programme in San Jose and an exclusive investors round-table hosted by Consul General of India in San Francisco Nagendra Prasad in Los Altos, California. In Telangana, rural and urban development go hand in hand and it is one of those few States where diverse sectors such as agriculture and IT sectors are growing at breakneck speed. Telangana is independent India's most successful startup, he said.

At the meeting with the diaspora, he launched the ‘Mana Ooru - Mana Badi’ portal. Telangana government is giving impetus to upgrade the educational infrastructure. “Come, become a part of Telangana government’s novel initiative to strengthen the education sector,” he said. Under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, the State government is developing 26,000 government schools across the State with a budget of more than ₹ 7,200 crore, a release from his office said.

Mr. Rao met American electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson and Senior Director of Engineering James Hawkins in San Jose. He urged them to consider Hyderabad for their software development centre.

At a meeting with CTO and Senior V-P of Applied Materials Om Nalamasu, he highlighted the industrial friendly policies of Telangana and showcased Hyderabad as the ideal destination to host the research and development expansion and component manufacturing projects of the company. Applied Materials is a leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor, flat panel display and solar photovoltaic cells.