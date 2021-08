HYDERABAD

20 August 2021 21:14 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has in a tweet congratulated the citizens of Hyderabad on the city getting Water plus status of Swachh Bharat Mission from the Centre.

He recalled that Hyderabad was already recognised as ODF (Open Defacation Free) plus, plus city. “We will continue to endeavour to make it cleaner and greener,” he said.

