KTR funds Warangal girl’s IIT education

HYDERABAD

10 August 2020 23:24 IST

Anjali is daughter of an auto driver

Keeping his word to fund the engineering education of an IIT student from a poor family of Hasanparthi in Warangal Urban district, Minister for Urban Development, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao handed over a cheque for ₹1.5 lakh to Mekala Anjali, studying in IIT Indore, here on Monday.

The assistance is to meet her college fee for second year, purchase of a laptop and other expenses. The Minister gave money from his personal funds. The girl, who studied Intermediate in the government residential junior college at Hasanparthi, secured a seat in IIT Indore last year and she approached the Minister through a social media platform seeking financial assistance to continue her education. She was assured by Mr. Rama Rao last year that he would provide money for her education. Ms. Anjali, daughter of auto driver Mekala Ramesh, sought financial assistance from the Minister explaining that her family’s financial position is not good. The amount was handed over to the girl and her father by the Minister in Pragathi Bhavan. They thanked the Minister for his humane gesture.

Advertising

Advertising