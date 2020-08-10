KTR funds Warangal girl’s IIT education

Keeping his word to fund the engineering education of an IIT student from a poor family of Hasanparthi in Warangal Urban district, Minister for Urban Development, IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao handed over a cheque for ₹1.5 lakh to Mekala Anjali, studying in IIT Indore, here on Monday.
The assistance is to meet her college fee for second year, purchase of a laptop and other expenses. The Minister gave money from his personal funds. The girl, who studied Intermediate in the government residential junior college at Hasanparthi, secured a seat in IIT Indore last year and she approached the Minister through a social media platform seeking financial assistance to continue her education. She was assured by Mr. Rama Rao last year that he would provide money for her education. Ms. Anjali, daughter of auto driver Mekala Ramesh, sought financial assistance from the Minister explaining that her family’s financial position is not good. The amount was handed over to the girl and her father by the Minister in Pragathi Bhavan. They thanked the Minister for his humane gesture.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath