KTR for more jobs to locals in new industrial units

Govt. committed to support such a move by extending additional incentives, says Minister

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has urged entrepreneurs establishing new industrial units in Telangana to consider providing jobs to more local youth as such a move made the investors eligible for additional incentives from the State government.

“The State government is committed to ensuring additional incentives if you provide employment opportunities to the local youth,” he said, inaugurating a new plant of solar PV cells and module manufacturing firm Premier Energies in E-City, near here, on Thursday.

Set with an investment of ₹ 483 crore, the firm’s new manufacturing unit has a capacity to produce 750 MW solar cell and 750 MW solar module. Noting that 700 direct jobs were provided by the new plant and many of the employees with whom he interacted hail from different parts of the State, he said the firm is planning next to invest ₹1,200 crore for creating 2GW capacity manufacturing facilities. The proposed facilities would create job opportunities for 2,000 people.

“Majority of this employment should go to the locals,” the Minister said, adding on its part the government is laying emphasis also on skill development of youth. In tune with its approach, a skill development centre will be inaugurated in the area on August 5. He also urged the educated, local youth to equip themselves with skills that made job ready. The government will recommend them for jobs to the companies, he said.

Highlighting how Telangana government, through its policies to improve the ease of doing business, has been successful in attracting around ₹2.20 lakh crore investments in the last six years, Mr. Rao 80% of the projects have been operationalised thereby also creating jobs for lakhs of people. Renewable energy was a priority sector for Telangana and the State was second, among all States, in terms of solar energy production.

Founder and Chairman of Premier Energies Surender Pal Singh thanked the State government for supporting the company in in this journey. “They believed in our vision and encouraged us to grow,” he said.

Managing Director Chiranjeev Saluja said “the future of power industry in India is going to be driven by renewable energy, primarily dominated by solar energy. With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards India’s commitment to addressing climate change”.

The new unit will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells and modules, Mono PERC cells and modules as well as 19.2% efficiency polycrystalline cells and modules. Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy was among those who addressed the meeting.