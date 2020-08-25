KTR for action plan on unused land meant for industrial units

Officials directed to serve notices on companies that were yet to start operations

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has directed officials to evolve an action plan related to land allotted to industrial units but not used for the purpose in spite of time lapse.

The officials concerned were directed to serve notices on the companies that were yet to start operations after being allotted the required land. “Notices should also be served on the firms that had completed processes and obtained clearances like change of land use, but were yet to start operations in the allotted land,” he said.

The Minister reviewed the status of land allotted to different industrial units that were lying idle after considerable lapse of time with senior officials on Tuesday. He said the government had decided to allot land to industry as part of efforts to set up units and generate large-scale employment for the local youth.

“It is for the companies to ensure that they fulfilled their assurances of setting up their units and creating a job potential within the stipulated time. Show-cause notices should be served to all such firms that did not commence operations in the stipulated time,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

Blue book on industries

He wanted the officials to focus on creating a ‘blue book’ containing complete data pertaining to all industrial units in the State.

“The blue book should have comprehensive information about the companies and their operations so as to reflect the inclusive spirit. Such data will also be helpful for activities in other sectors,” he added.

e-SFC launched

The Minister launched e-SFC, the digital platform of the State Finance Corporation, and reviewed the activities taken up by the corporation. He wanted officials to take steps to widen the ambit of activities of the SFC assuring that the government was prepared to extend its cooperation in this direction. Mr. Rama Rao made several suggestions with respect to the State’s stand on bifurcation of assets and liabilities of the State Finance Corporation, which was yet to be completed.