KTR flays Bandi Sanjay for ‘divisive rhetoric’

Prove your contribution to your constituency, Minister dares the MP

Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao hit out at BJP State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay accusing him of “spewing venom” against the TRS government and stirring “communal hatred” for narrow political gains without contributing anything for the development of Karimnagar constituency in the last three years.

He charged Mr Sanjay with spearheading a “smear campaign” against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and resorting to “divisive rhetoric.”

He was speaking at a public meeting after laying foundation stones for various development works worth around ₹1025 crore including the ₹410-crore Manair River Front Development Project in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Mr Rao took an apparent jibe at the BJP MP from Karimnagar without taking his name over the BJP’s claims of the “double engine growth.”

“He (Sanjay) owes an explanation why he had failed to bring even a single national institution of higher education like IIIT and IIM to Karimnagar although the BJP is at the helm at the Centre,” Mr Rao asked, challenging Mr Sanjay to prove his contribution to the development of his constituency.

The TRS has a proven track record in implementing a plethora of landmark welfare and development schemes, he asserted.

Mr Rao said: “He (Sanjay) did not utter a single word in Parliament in favour of the national project status for the world’s largest Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.”

“He has miserably failed to pursue the long-pending demands of weavers of the undivided Karimnagar district for mega power-loom cluster in Sircilla and block-level handloom clusters in Huzurabad and elsewhere in the district,” Mr Rao flayed taking a dig at Mr Sanjay.

‘Contest against Kamalakar’

Mr Rama Rao dared Mr Sanjay to contest against Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar from Karimnagar Assembly seat in the next elections. “Mr Kamalakar will make him bite the dust at the hustings with a huge margin of one lakh votes,” he remarked.

On the ambitious Manair River Front Development Project, he said a 3.7-km stretch of the river will be developed in the first phase of the project. It encompasses theme parks, water sports and other tourist attractions.

The site will also serve as a perfect venue for Bathukamma festival celebrations after the completion of the riverfront development project. The cable-stayed bridge, which is in the final stages of construction, will be a striking attraction in the town.

Karimnagar is the first town in the State to get continuous pressurised 24X7 water supply system. The ₹18-crore pilot project, launched in three zones in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) limits on a pilot basis covering around 5,000 household taps, will be extended to the remaining 52,000 taps in the entire town soon, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr Rama Rao laid foundation stones for multiple development works worth ₹615 crore under the Smart City Project in the town. He also unveiled a pylon symbolising Mission Bhagiratha project.

Some of the major works include the ₹16.14 crore solid waste management system (scientific closure of existing dump site through biomining), ₹32-crore 24X7 water supply to the remaining zones in the KMC limits, ₹26-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Later, Mr Rama Rao launched various development works in Choppadandi town.