KTR flags off ambulances donated under #giftasmile

K. T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad

30 July 2020 15:15 IST

He exhorted party rank and file to come forward to contribute their share in the government's efforts to tackle Covid-19.

The State Health Department received six more ambulances (Covid Response Vehicles) on Thursday.

The vehicles, donated by IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, were handed over to the government at Pragati Bhavan this morning. Mr. Rama Rao who announced donation of the vehicles as part of 'gift a smile', coinciding with his birthday on July 24, formally flagged off the vehicles. They would be pressed into service with immediate effect.

The Minister, who is also the working president of the ruling TRS, exhorted party rank and file to come forward to contribute their share in the government's efforts to tackle novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Accordingly, several Ministers, MPs and senior leaders volunteered to donate ambulances as part of the 'gift a smile' initiative launched by Mr. Rama Rao. The Minister expressed satisfaction that the party leaders came forward to donate 100 ambulances covering 32 districts.

"I am overwhelmed with the response to my call," he said thanking all the leaders who came forward to supplement the government's efforts.

Ministers Eatala Rajender, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao and V. Srinivas Goud and Health department officials were present.