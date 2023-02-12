KTR faults Centre for delaying Metro Rail phase-II sanction

February 12, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao trained his guns on the Centre yet again for ignoring the pleas of the State government for financial assistance for the phase-II works of Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Answering a question on the extension of the Metro Rail project during Question Hour in the Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said the Central government was not responding to the State’s request to support the extension of the metro rail on the BHEL-Lakdikapul and Nagole-L.B. Nagar stretches.

Metro Rail phase-II works cover two components, the first being the 31-km Airport Express Metro from Raidurg Metro Station to Shamshabad Airport, and the second constituting the 26-km BHEL-Lakdikapul stretch and the brief gap of 5 km between Nagole and L.B. Nagar.

Funds to the tune of ₹6,250 crore have been sanctioned for the Airport Express Metro which is being taken up as a fully-owned State government project, to be completed in three years.

The second component costing ₹8,455 crore has been sent to the Central government for sanction as a joint venture of the Centre and the State. Once the project is sanctioned, it will take four years for completion, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He said the Centre has been raising queries about the viability of the Hyderabad project, even while sanctioning 20% of the estimate plus sovereign guarantee for metro projects in other cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and even smaller cities such as Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

“They are assuming a vengeful attitude towards Hyderabad,” he said.

Answering a supplementary question raised by the Congress party floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka about the existing fares being higher than what was originally proposed, Mr. Rama Rao said the initial fares were proposed under the Municipal Tramways Act, but later all the metro rail projects in the country have been brought under the Metro Railways Act. According to the Act, the PPP concessionaire agency had the right to revise the fares.

He dismissed another observation by Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka about the monopoly of the L&T Metro Rail Limited on the advertising space, saying the PPP modalities were framed during the Congress government’s regime in the joint State.

Answering another question by legislator K.P. Vivekananda on Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), Mr. Rama Rao said increased GST burden resulted in cost escalation of the project.

Of a total of 56 works proposed under SNDP within and outside GHMC limits, 13 have been completed, and 41 are in progress. Two works have been on hold. He assured that the Balkapur Nala works will be completed before monsoon.