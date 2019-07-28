KTR facilitates tribal boy’s heart surgery

Thanks to facilitation by Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao, the life saving aeortic valve replacement surgery was performed on the poor 10-year-old Adivasi boy Gedam Dattu from Dharloddi Punaguda in Adilabad rural mandal at Maxcare Hospital, Hyderabad. On coming to know of the plight of the poor family through a news report on July 15, Mr. Rao initiated his effort to get the heart operation performed on the boy.
The operation was a second one after the Balloon Aeortal Valvotomy performed last December had not improved the health condition of the patient suffering of defective aeortal valve. “ Doctors will give their opinion on Monday or Tuesday,” Madhav, the attendant told The Hindu from Hyderabad.
