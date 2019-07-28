Hyderabad

KTR facilitates tribal boy’s heart surgery

Gedam Dattu before the operation.

Gedam Dattu before the operation.   | Photo Credit: BYARRANGEMENT

Thanks to facilitation by Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao, the life saving aeortic valve replacement surgery was performed on the poor 10-year-old Adivasi boy Gedam Dattu from Dharloddi Punaguda in Adilabad rural mandal at Maxcare Hospital, Hyderabad. On coming to know of the plight of the poor family through a news report on July 15, Mr. Rao initiated his effort to get the heart operation performed on the boy.

The operation was a second one after the Balloon Aeortal Valvotomy performed last December had not improved the health condition of the patient suffering of defective aeortal valve. “ Doctors will give their opinion on Monday or Tuesday,” Madhav, the attendant told The Hindu from Hyderabad.

