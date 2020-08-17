KTR, Eatala for Warangal today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday reviewed the situation in Warangal city witnessing flooding for the last couple of days at a high-level official meeting here.

He asked Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Eatala Rajender to visit the historical city to take stock of the situation on Tuesday.

According to officials, the two Ministers would reach Warangal by helicopter on Tuesday morning and visit the areas inundated, review the relief and rehabilitation measures and also visit the MGM Hospital Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, who are already camping there, would also join the two Ministers.

After the visit of flooded colonies and other areas, the two Ministers would hold a review meeting with district officials to discuss rains, floods and COVID-19 situation and the action to be taken.