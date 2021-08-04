Hyderabad

KTR distributes cheques to families of deceased TRS cadre

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao distributed cheques of ₹2 lakh to each of the 80 bereaved families of TRS activists who died and assured that the party would support the families.

After distributing the cheques at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, he also had lunch with them inquiring about their problems. He asked them not to get disheartened and asked party MLAs to ensure that the families of deceased party workers were taken care of. He said about 950 party activists were killed in accidents over the last one year.


