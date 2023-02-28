KTR distributes 2,000 tabs to Inter students in Rajanna Sircilla district

February 28, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao has called upon Intermediate students to judiciously use electronic gadgets to enrich their knowledge base and excel in the competitive exams.

The minister distributed around 2,000 tabs, pre-loaded with Aakash BYJU’s software, to Intermediate students under the “Gift a Smile” initiative at a programme held at the Government Junior College grounds in Yellareddypet town on Tuesday.

He exhorted the students to make best use of the tabs and come out with flying colours in competitive exams like NEET and IIT. “Your academic excellence will bring laurels to your families and Rajanna Sircilla district as a whole,” he remarked.

Stating that as many as 1,000 tabs were already distributed among students free of cost in Sircilla town, he said a total of 3,000 tabs will be handed over to students in Vemulawada Assembly constituency soon.

The State-run high school in Yellareddypet is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹ 7 crore, he said, adding that the KG to PG campus developed under the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” programme in Gambhiraopet stands as a role model educational institution.

All the 26,000 government/ZP schools across the State will be developed on a par with corporate schools in a phased manner under the “Mana Ooru Mana Badi” programme, he asserted.

Rajanna Sircilla district continues to lead the ranking in the country in Swachh Survekshan Grameen under Start 4 category. It is a testimony to the efficacy of the State government’s Palle Pragathi programme, he noted.

Later, the minister inaugurated the first-of-its-kind State-run old age home in Yellareddypet. He appreciated the district administration for providing all amenities including a spacious dining hall, reading and television room, physiotherapy services and recreational/sports facilities such as table tennis, carroms and chess besides yoga for the senior citizens.

At a programme held in Sircilla town, the minister distributed pattas for 2BHK houses to as many as 400 poor people of the district headquarters town.

Rajanna Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanthi and others were present.