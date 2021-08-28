KTR defends Malla Reddy remarks on Revanth

Hyderabad

28 August 2021 00:29 IST

‘For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction’

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao tried to justify the language used by Minister Ch. Malla Reddy against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy stating that it was a result of waning patience.

“We have been tolerant for the last 7 years on the abusive language used against the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao who has created the new State. For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction,” he said in response to a question at a press conference here. “You should pose similar questions to Congress leaders and others indulging in insulting language,” he suggested to the reporters, “before pointing a finger at the TRS”.

KTR termed TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy as a puppet of TDP president, N. Chandrababu Naidu and the Congress had appointed a person who was caught delivering money to buy votes, as its president. His shameful language was being countered by our leaders in similar tone and tenor. “However, we believe in decency in politics.”

Referring to Union Minister Narayan Rane’s arrest in Maharashtra, he said the Maharashtra government where Congress was a partner had taken action against a Union Minister for threatening to slap the Chief Minister. “Should we also respond similarly,” he said adding that there was limit to freedom of speech. Some people under the guise of journalism too were following the abusive path, he charged.

The Minister also took potshots at the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, asking him whether his yatra was to identify properties in Telangana for the Union government to sell in order to fill its coffers in the name of disinvestment. The BJP after its ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ programmes had taken up “Becho India” selling everything in sight.

In a sarcastic tone, the Minister said Mr. Sanjay perhaps decided on the walkathon unable to afford the rising fuel prices. “Will he tell people that Modi government has successfully increased fuel prices above ₹100 per litre? Let him go and see the development in Telangana and the happy faces in villages,” he said.

He further charged the BJP with not only selling the country’s wealth but also denying the promised jobs. Where were the 2 crore jobs that Modi promised? In fact, there were 11 lakh vacancies in the Central government departments of which nearly 5 lakh belonged to the SC, ST and OBC categories. Why were not they filling those, he asked and said Mr. Sanjan should explain it to people during his yatra.

Flag festival

The TRS working president said the ‘Janda Panduga’ of the TRS would be held on September 2.