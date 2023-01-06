KTR dares Kishan to prove ‘diversion’ of Central funds

January 06, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - SURYAPET

Stating that the BRS government had invested in productive sectors like irrigation and power by borrowing funds for the bright future of Telangana in the last eight and a half years, Minister for Industries, IT and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao charged the BJP-led Central government with thrusting a debt burden of ₹ 100 lakh crore on the country since 2014.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a slew of development works in Huzurnagar of Suryapet district on Friday, Mr Rao alleged that BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, were resorting to mudslinging against the BRS government with selfish political motives.

Rebutting the charges of diversion of Central funds made against the BRS government by the BJP leaders, he said, “Telangana contributed a whopping ₹3.68 lakh crore in the form of taxes to the Centre in the last eight and a half years. The Centre, in turn, released a meagre ₹1.68 lakh crore to the State.”

The BJP dispensation at the Centre was spending the funds collected from Telangana in the BJP-ruled States, he alleged and said, “I am ready to prove the charges. If I am wrong, I will resign.”

Taking a swipe at Mr Kishan Reddy, Mr Rama Rao dared him to prove his charges against the BRS government. “Whether he is ready to resign or at least tender an apology to people of Telangana if he fails to prove the allegations,” he said.

Asserting that Telangana was a progressive State making rapid strides in all crucial spheres, he slammed the BJP leaders with resorting to empty rhetoric and false propaganda against the BRS government, which he said had an unparalleled track record in implementing a plethora of landmark welfare and development schemes including pro-farmer policies.

He said that a whopping ₹2000 crore was spent on repairs of the existing lift irrigation schemes and augmenting irrigation facilities in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency so far.

A total of 2160 single bedroom houses will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore in Huzurnagar, he said, adding that the foundation stone for construction of 108 single bedroom houses was laid in the town.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated an ESI dispensary and laid foundation stones for various development works in Huzurnagar.