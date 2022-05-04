KTR dares Bandi to bring ₹1,000 cr. special package from Centre

Taking a swipe at BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao charged him with resorting to baseless criticism against the TRS government day in and day out without contributing anything concrete for the development of his constituency.

“Villages in Telangana have witnessed all round development under the TRS government owing to the implementation of rural development programmes in a mission mode with a pragmatic approach,” he asserted.

KTR dared the BJP State chief to bring ₹1,000 crore special package from the Centre for the development of Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Rao was addressing a meeting at Bandalingampalli village in Yellareddypet mandal on Wednesday.

He laid the foundation stone for infrastructure development works at the Mandal Parishad Primary School at an estimated cost of ₹28 lakh under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. He also inaugurated a mosque in the village.

Mana Ooru-Mana Badi is aimed at strengthening school infrastructure and improving amenities and learning outcomes in as many as 26,000 State-run schools at an estimated cost of ₹7,300 crore in the next two to three years, he said, adding that one of the key components of the initiative was to create digital classrooms to leverage technology optimally.

The Minister made a whirlwind tour of his constituency later in the day. He laid foundation stones for a petrol bunk to be set up by a group of beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme at Haridas Nagar and a rice mill by another group from Padira at Akkapalli village.