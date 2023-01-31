KTR continues tirade against BJP regime at the Centre

January 31, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/HANAMKONDA

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao upped the ante against the Narendra Modi led BJP government at the Centre accusing it of squeezing money out of people by imposing unbearable tax burden and doling out favours to a closest corporate friend enabling him to become a global billionaire.

Addressing a public meeting at Jammikunta on Tuesday, Mr. Rao said the BJP dispensation at the Centre earned notoriety for failing to deliver on its promises, thrusting a backbreaking burden on common man in the form of soaring prices of fuel, essential commodities and cooking gas.

“The Narendra Modi regime has failed to fulfil its promises — be it doubling the income of farmers, providing two crore jobs every year and bringing back black money to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each account,” he alleged.

Blaming the BJP dispensation for the death of farmers during the historic farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws, which were repealed in 2021, he alleged that the Modi regime thrusted a debt burden of ₹100 lakh crore on the country.

In Telangana, the BRS government earned the distinction of being the pro-farmer regime by depositing a whopping ₹65,000 crore into the bank accounts of around 66 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme, he claimed.

Lashing out at Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender of the BJP, he alleged that Mr. Rajender betrayed the BRS which gave him political birth. He made tall promises to usher in development in the constituency during the Huzurabad bypoll around 14 months ago, but miserably failed to fulfil even a single promise so far, Mr. Rao said.

“The BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has achieved nothing for the constituency except fomenting ‘religious discord’ with selfish political motives,” Mr Rao alleged.

Cautioning people against the “divisive politics”, he said the BRS would wrest the Huzurabad seat in the next Assembly elections with the overwhelming support of people of the constituency.

He inaugurated the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Residential institution and launched various other development works in Kamalapur in Hanamkonda district.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rao visited Karimnagar, where he inaugurated Karimnagar Circuit Rest House and the MLA’s camp office in the town.

Ministers G Kamalakar, V Prashanth Reddy, E Dayakar Rao, District Collector R V Karnan and others were present.