KTR congratulates Dayakar Rao

HYDERABAD

08 February 2022 23:11 IST

Telangana tops in SAGY

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has congratulated Panchayat RaJ Minister E. Dayakar Rao for seven villages out of the total 10 villages in India being in the list of Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) are from Telangana.

“Now this is called real rural development. Seven villages out of the top 10 villages in the country under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana are from Telangana. Kudos to Hon’ble CM KCR’s brain child Palle Pragathi and my compliments to Panchayat Raj Minister @DayakarRao2019 garu & his team,” tweeted Mr. Rama Rao.

