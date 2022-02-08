Hyderabad

KTR congratulates Dayakar Rao

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has congratulated Panchayat RaJ Minister E. Dayakar Rao for seven villages out of the total 10 villages in India being in the list of Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) are from Telangana.

“Now this is called real rural development. Seven villages out of the top 10 villages in the country under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana are from Telangana. Kudos to Hon’ble CM KCR’s brain child Palle Pragathi and my compliments to Panchayat Raj Minister @DayakarRao2019 garu & his team,” tweeted Mr. Rama Rao.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 11:12:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ktr-congratulates-dayakar-rao/article38398511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY