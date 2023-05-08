KTR commends State police for professional excellence

May 08, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI/MANCHERIAL

Telangana police force is in the forefront of leveraging technology, maintaining peace, and upholding law and order, catapulting it to become a role model for the country in terms of professional excellence, said Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Commissionerate Police Office (CPO) building in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district on Monday. The three-storied (G+2) CPO building was constructed at a cost of ₹38.5 crore.

Interacting with the police officials soon after the inaugural ceremony, Mr Rama Rao said police are working relentlessly to protect internal security while the soldiers at the border are protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

Telangana emerged as a role model for the country in all spheres of development and welfare, busting “myths” created by some elements during the statehood movement about aggravation of communalism and naxalism.

In a pioneering welfare initiative, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao introduced 30% risk allowance for traffic police and allocation of monthly budget for maintenance of police stations soon after the formation of Telangana, he said, adding that provision of modern vehicles and infrastructure boost helped the Telangana police become a force to reckon with.

He said, “After the formation of Telangana, the State government extended all possible help to police constable Krishnaiah, who laid down his life for the cause of statehood during the Telangana movement. Late Krishnaiah’s daughter completed her MBBS and is now working as a medical officer in Basti Dawakhana in Karimnagar,” he added.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, DGP Anjani Kumar, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari and others were present.

Earlier, Mr Rama Rao participated in a string of development programmes in Bellampalli town of Mancherial district. He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for different development works worth ₹114 crore in Bellampalli town. These include inauguration of Mission Bhagiratha pump house constructed at a cost of ₹44 crore and laying foundation stone for special food processing centre to come up in 350 acres with an outlay of ₹20 crore. The minister formally launched the distribution of 7,000 house site pattas including 3,000 SRT quarters to poor people in Bellampalli town.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he outlined the initiatives taken by the State government for the welfare of the coal workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and to steer the State-owned coal mining company on the path of progress. He slammed the Congress party for indulging in a “false propaganda” against the BRS government with “narrow political machinations.”

The BJP-led Central government is depriving the SCCL of the four coal blocks in the State by trying to auction them for commercial mining, he charged.