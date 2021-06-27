Hyderabad

KTR comes to the rescue of lung patient

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday came to the rescue of a woman from Adilabad whose lungs were damaged and needed transplant.

Responding to a tweet, Mr. Rao asked his office to coordinate with the family members of the patient, Amitha Sustarwar (48), to get the procedure done. “We can get the transplant done at NIMS @KTRoffice please coordinate with the medical team at NIMS,” the Minister replied.

Earlier, the patient’s daughter Prashanthi posted this message on an online crowdfunding platform, Good Clap (https://goodclap.com/help-amitha): “Doctors have said that lung transplantation is the only option for her to recover. The estimate for the treatment is around ₹25-30 lakh. My father is a private [company] employee. It is becoming really difficult for us to manage home expenses and my mother’s treatment”.


