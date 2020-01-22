KTR clinches ₹ 500 cr. deal with Piramal Group

Information Technology and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao continued to sell the Telangana dream at the World Economic Forum in Davos, meeting some prominent industry leaders including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and also clinching a deal with Piramal Group to invest ₹ 500 crore.

During his meeting with Mr. Pichai, KTR discussed Google’s current operations in Hyderabad, the scope for future expansion in the city apart from a host of other issues with him. The Minister clinched a big deal for Telangana with major business conglomerate Piramal Group that has agreed to invest ₹ 500 crore over next three years. This proposed expansion in the healthcare sector will employ over 500 people and be amongst the best facilities globally engaged in manufacturing life-saving medicines. The Piramal leadership team plans to visit the new site early next month.

Piramal Pharma, which employs close to 1,400 people, presently has cGMP API manufacturing facility in Telangana approved by various Regulatory agencies across the globe including USFDA & EU. Other prominent leaders whom KTR met included Rockwell Automation CEO and president, Blake D Moret. Rockwell Automation Inc is the largest company in the world dedicated to industrial automation and information and has a history of over 100 years.

In another meeting with Takeda Pharma Global Vaccine Business Unit president Rajeev Venkayya, KTR informed that Hyderabad was the pharma and life sciences capital of the country. He also gave an overview of Hyderabad Pharma City, the country’s largest Pharma manufacturing hub.

Takeda Pharma is a Japan-based R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company that has a history of 230 years.

IDEO CEO Sandy Speicher and HCL Technologies CTO Kalyan Kumar were among the business heads who met the Minister on Wednesday.

Major industry leaders including Mahindra and Mahindra Limited Managing Director Pawan K Goenka and KPMG Global Chairman and CEO Bill Thomas also called on Mr. K.T.Rama Rao.

During the meeting with BAE Systems Chairman Sir Roger Carr, Mr. Rao informed him that Aerospace and Defence was a priority sector for Telangana. He also mentioned that the State already has the presence of several global aerospace and defence companies.

BAE Systems is one of the world’s leading global defence security and aerospace companies which delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces.