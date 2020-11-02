KTR: Centre ploughed back only half of tax collections

‘Telangana continues to be a pillar of strength for India’

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday took to Twitter saying that Telangana got back only half of the total quantum of taxes that the Centre collected in the State since 2014.

“Our State’s contribution to Centre in the form of taxes is a whopping ₹2,72,926 crore whereas what Centre has released to Telangana is ₹1,40,329 crore. Telangana continues to be a pillar of strength for India,” he said.

Investment in key infra

He also said that the growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income were achieved with investments in key infra sectors and increased capital expenditure. At the same time, fiscal prudence was balanced. On debt-GSDP ratio, Telangana with 22.8% is in the top five states with low debt-GSDP ratio.

Inclusive growth

Telangana’s growth has been inclusive and has focussed on agriculture, industry and services sectors, thereby improving per capita. While the growth of per capita income of our country between 2014-2020 was 54.9%, Telangana grew at 83.9%.

Telangana has been consistently achieving much higher GDP growth rate than the country’s average growth rate for the past six years. Able leadership, progressive policies and an ear to the ground enabled the State to thrive.