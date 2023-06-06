KTR calls upon people to reflect on strides made by TS, spread the word

June 06, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao has underscored the need for the people of the State to reflect on the strides Telangana has made in a number of areas, from industrial development, job creation, healthcare, drinking water, irrigation, education to electricity supply.

Seeking to silence critics who question what has been achieved, the Minister listed out the improvements since the State came into existence in 2014. A fair assessment of the progress made is needed, Mr. Rama Rao said, addressing the Telangana Parishramika Pragathi Dinotsavam organised by the Industries Department at T Hub here on Tuesday.

The development in the State has been holistic, integrated, inclusive as well as balanced, he told the gathering that included leaders of trade and industry. Driving the growth across sectors is the stable government and able leadership in the State, he said, adding the progress achieved in the nine years is just the beginning or akin to a film trailer with much more development set to unfold ahead.

The Minister launched the 2022-23 annual report of the Industries and Commerce Department and Dashabdi Report of Handlooms and Textiles Department. Prominent industrialists and outstanding employees from the departments as well as those of the IT Department were felicitated on the occasion, a release from the Minister’s office said.