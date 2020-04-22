KTR breaks bread with GHMC staff

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, on Wednesday, had community lunch with the sanitation and entomology staff and Disaster Response Force (DRF) employees of GHMC, in appreciation of their services during lockdown.

The lunch was arranged at the DRF training centre opposite Sanjeevaiah Park, where the Minister served food to the workers and inquired about their well being. He cautioned them to be careful while discharging their duties, besides inquiring about their families.

Praising them for working on a par with doctors and police, he appealed them to spread the message about importance of maintaining hygiene and distance in containing coronavirus. He also asked the entomology workers to be well prepared with an action plan regarding mosquito eradication for the ensuing monsoon season.

Minister Srinivas Goud, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Deputy Mayor Mohammed Baba Fasiuddin, legislator Balka Suman, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, and others partook of the lunch along with the minister.